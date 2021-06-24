Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 102 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Mobile Regional Airport, or 4 miles northwest of Tillmans Corner, moving north at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, Semmes, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, I10 And I65 and Mobile Regional Airport.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0