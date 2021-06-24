Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 10:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 102 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Mobile Regional Airport, or 4 miles northwest of Tillmans Corner, moving north at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, Semmes, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158, I10 And I65 and Mobile Regional Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tillmans Corner, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
City
Theodore, AL
City
Saraland, AL
City
Prichard, AL
City
Semmes, AL
City
Mobile, AL
City
Chickasaw, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mobile Regional Airport#Mobile Central#Mobile Coastal#Mobile Inland#I165
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy