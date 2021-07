If you’ve ever tried to push your kids across a beach or a ball field in a traditional stroller, you know how big of a pain it is. Add in a few bags of stuff, and it quickly becomes an impossible task. Enter the wagon stroller. It’s a fairly new concept that’s been gaining traction for the past year or two, and thankfully, they’ve only gotten better since their first inception. There are now a decent amount of wagon strollers on the market, but it’s important to know what features you should be looking for before you invest in one.