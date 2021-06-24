Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fenway Rundown podcast: Garrett Richards’ (non) sticky situation, when Red Sox fans should expect Jarren Duran, Chris Sale & more

By Chris Cotillo
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On this week’s episode of The Fenway Rundown podcast, MassLive Red Sox writers Chris Cotillo and Chris Smith discuss Garrett Richards’ difficulty adjusting to MLB’s new foreign substance rules, Chris Sale progressing toward a return and when Red Sox fans should expect to see Jarren Duran in the majors. The two scribes also talk about Alex Cora’s leadoff conundrum and more.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Rundown#Masslive Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Jarren Duran Stays Hot, Homers Twice Again In Triple-A

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Jarren Duran is making sure the hype surrounding the Red Sox prospect remains sky-high. Duran, the top outfield prospect in Boston’s system, homered twice Tuesday night for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. The 24-year-old now has 15 homers in his first full professional season since overhauling his left-handed swing.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Hunter Renfroe, Alex Cora, Jarren Duran

Hunter Renfroe was not included in the Andrew Benintendi deal, and in fact joined the Red Sox while Benintendi was still on the roster. Depsite all that, there’s an argument the slugger, who had another big game on Monday, was the winner of the trade. (Kris Rhim; Boston Globe) Even...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Garrett Richards, Jack Leiter

Xander Bogaerts is very nearly a perfect shortstop, but he isn’t always on point in the field. (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs) It may not turn him into an ace, but Garrett Richards is making adjustments to his approach on the mound. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic) Richards really needs to find some...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Garrett Richards continues to be the most fascinating case study of the post-‘sticky stuff’ era

Garrett Richards, the gift that keeps on giving. The Red Sox righty has encapsulated major league pitchers’ struggle to adjust since the start of the “sticky stuff” crackdown in June, both on and off the mound. Richards continued to twist in the wind in Monday’s start against the Kansas City Royals, and fortunately, the Red Sox’ elite offense bailed him out once again.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox starter Chris Sale feels ‘amazing’ after live batting practice, will be ‘more aggressive’

"How he feels the next day is the most important thing." Red Sox starter Chris Sale felt “amazing” after facing batters over the weekend, according to Alex Cora. Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020, and the reported “best-case” scenario was a June/July 2021 return. That timeline is still uncertain, but Cora offered several encouraging updates after Sale threw 15 pitches against hitters.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Garrett Richards incorporating new pitches in his repertoire

Red Sox starter Garrett Richards is experimenting with new pitches. It takes time for a pitcher to make adjustments. For Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Richards, it took until around the third inning. The first two frames were an utter disaster for Richards during Monday’s start against the Kansas City...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Two more homers for Jarren Duran

Worcester L 7-9 Jarren Duran, CF: 2-4, 2 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 K. Tanner Houck (SP): 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 4 K (67 pitches) Marcus Walden (L): 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K (33 pitches) Phillips Valdez: 1...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox News: Chris Sale’s injury history and updates

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The Red Sox got another glimpse at their ace on the mound Wednesday, as starting pitcher Chris Sale continues to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John Surgery in March 2020. Sale struck out three of four batters he...
MLBNECN

Here's When Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Could Begin Rehab Assignment

Here's when Chris Sale could begin his rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Chris Sale tossed live batting practice Wednesday at Fenway Park, marking his latest step to returning to the Boston Red Sox rotation. U.S. & World. Judging by video of his session and Red Sox manager...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale ‘Feeling Amazing’ As Rehab From Tommy John Continues For Red Sox

Chris Sale’s progress continues to go well, which is great news for the Boston Red Sox and their fans. The pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since the 2019 season. Sale suffered a few setbacks during his recovery, including a bout with COVID-19, but has bounced back in classic Sale fashion.
BaseballPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran not on Team USA Olympic roster; could call up be imminent? Triston Casas makes team for Tokyo

Team USA’s roster for the upcoming Olympic Games includes one notable omission that might peel back the curtain on some of the Red Sox’ plans for this summer. Top outfield prospect Jarren Duran played for Team USA in the Olympic qualifying tournament in late May and early June but is not on the team for the actual tournament, which begins July 30. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the decision to not include Duran was from the United States Olympic Committee -- not the Red Sox -- and was largely based on potential logistical challenges if the Red Sox were to promote Duran to the majors at some point during the tournament (which runs through Aug. 7.)
MLBNew York Post

Injured Chris Sale thinks his return can put Red Sox over the top

The Red Sox are rolling. And they should be getting a big reinforcement soon. Ace Chris Sale is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and his return may not be too far away. He reached a huge milestone Wednesday when he threw another live batting practice session at Fenway Park. Sale could be ready for a rehab assignment in the near future, according to manager Alex Cora.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Goes five innings Saturday

Richards did not factor in the decision against Oakland on Saturday, completing five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two. The right-hander didn't overwhelm the A's in the contest -- he induced only six swinging strikes and allowed nine baserunners -- but the start marked the first time since June 1 that Richards allowed fewer than three earned runs in a game. He exited with a one-run lead and a chance to earn a win for the first time since mid-May, but Oakland ultimately came back to pull out the win. Richards has mostly struggled this season, posting a 4.88 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 17 starts. He's tentatively slated to make his next appearance Friday at home versus Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy