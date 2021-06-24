Fenway Rundown podcast: Garrett Richards’ (non) sticky situation, when Red Sox fans should expect Jarren Duran, Chris Sale & more
On this week’s episode of The Fenway Rundown podcast, MassLive Red Sox writers Chris Cotillo and Chris Smith discuss Garrett Richards’ difficulty adjusting to MLB’s new foreign substance rules, Chris Sale progressing toward a return and when Red Sox fans should expect to see Jarren Duran in the majors. The two scribes also talk about Alex Cora’s leadoff conundrum and more.www.masslive.com
