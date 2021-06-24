Dee Snider Unleashes Blistering New Song ‘Time to Choose’

In a new interview with "The Jeremy White Podcast", TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider was asked why he allowed the band's song "I Wanna Rock" to be re-recorded with different lyrics for a feature in "The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie", released in 2004. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I get the call. 'The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie' wants to use 'I Wanna Rock'. I'm, like, 'Amazing, amazing.' [They said], 'One caveat.' I said, 'What?' The management says, 'They wanna change the words to 'Goofy Goober Rock'.' And I was livid. 'Are you fucking kidding me? That's my fucking art.' … 'What? How much? Do they want me to sing it?' It was so much freakin' money. I had two kids in college. I was, like, 'I'll sing 'Goofy Goober Rock' for that number. I'm a whore, but I'm an expensive whore.' So, we did the song. They didn't ask me to sing it."