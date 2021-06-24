Dee Snider Unleashes Blistering New Song ‘Time to Choose’
Dee Snider has recruited Cannibal Corpse frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher for his blistering new solo track, "Time to Choose," off his upcoming solo album, Leave a Scar. The former Twisted Sister frontman's new single is a modern thrash anthem full of chunky riffs, breakneck solos and double-bass breakdowns. Snider delivers powerful clean vocals while Corpsegrinder contributes his signature guttural lows.ultimateclassicrock.com
