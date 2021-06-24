Cancel
POTUS

Uncovering Who Is Driving The Fight Against Critical Race Theory In Schools

WJCT News
 19 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. A battle in the culture war is being fought over critical race theory, which many conservatives say is being taught in K-12 schools. Critical race theory, CRT, examines the impact of systemic racism on American laws and institutions and is taught in some university programs. But K-12 teachers and schools that address racism in American history or America today have been accused of indoctrinating students by teaching CRT. There are now at least 165 local and national groups that are trying to disrupt or block lessons on race and gender, according to an NBC News analysis. These groups are being reinforced by conservative think tanks, media outlets and law firms. The tactics include disrupting school board meetings, ousting liberal school board members and harassing parents who support teaching about equity issues. Legislation has been drafted to ban teaching CRT.

news.wjct.org

Jacksonville, FL
WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
