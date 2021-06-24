Cancel
Effy: Pro Wrestlers May Not Think They've Co-Written Hundreds Of One-Act Plays, But We All Have

By Robert DeFelice
Effy speaks about his creative process in the world of wrestling and how he feels that the business and the fandom have evolved over the years. Once upon a time, professional wrestling was conducted as a pseudo sport. The athletes that competed inside the ring treated their public lives outside the ring as though they were completely in line with the persona they portrayed inside the ring, no matter how outlandish they needed to act in order to do so. In the many years since the death of the territories, professional wrestling has changed and is now understood to be the entertaining spectacle that it is.

