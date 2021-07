For those who have smart TVs or devices that support 4K streaming, of course you’d want your video streaming service to support it as well. Finally, YouTube TV is adding that through their new add-on 4K Plus. Aside from support for 4K, there are also some added benefits like unlimited streaming and DVR recording which you can enjoy even if you don’t have 4K devices. However, what is not so good news is that the add-on costs $19.99 per month on top of your already expensive YouTube TV monthly fee of $64.99.