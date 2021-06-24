Vidant, ECU to create academic health system in North Carolina
Through a clinical integration, East Carolina University and Vidant Health — both in Greenville, N.C. — are creating a new health system brand in eastern North Carolina. The system — which will be branded ECU Health or something similar — will serve 1.4 million residents in eastern North Carolina, according to a June 23 news release. The affiliation will focus on training physicians, improving research opportunities and coordinating healthcare.www.beckershospitalreview.com
