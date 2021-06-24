Cancel
*UPDATE- Suspect Arrested* Milton Man Wanted for Felony Assault- Delmar

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelmar, DE- Delaware State Police have located and arrested Treyvell D. Toppin, 22, of Milton. Toppin was wanted on felony charges following an altercation last Wednesday. On June 16, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Treyvell Toppin and the 61-year-old male victim engaged in a verbal argument at Bayly’s Garage located at 36671 Sussex Highway, Delmar. The argument escalated, and Toppin struck the victim in the head with a metal bludgeon. The victim was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma with serious injuries. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Toppin was located and arrested on the following criminal charges:

