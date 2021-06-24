SBA Inches Forward on 'Save Our Stages' Relief - But for Most Venues, Money Remains Out of Reach
In the latest update to the long-running saga of the $16 billion “Save Our Stages” relief fund for independent venues and theaters — which was signed into law on Dec. 27 but has only just begun to send out money to the venues — the Small Business Administration, which distributes the funds, has finally begun to make progress on notifying venues that they will be receiving emergency relief.www.lmtonline.com
