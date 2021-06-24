Cancel
Kuwait, Dominican Republic and Tunisia among countries added to Northern Ireland red list

By Travel Desk
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQ2r8_0aeHkTdP00

Countries including Uganda , Haiti , Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have been added to the Northern Ireland red list , which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine.

Eritrea , Kuwait and Mongolia have also been added in the latest red list reshuffle.

The changes from the NI government’s latest travel traffic light reshuffle will come into effect from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

They join countries including holiday hotspots the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey in the list of high-risk countries.

Elsewhere, Malta, Madeira and the Balearics have been added to NI’s green list, alongside a swathe of Caribbean islands.

The Independent understands that the list aligns with the DfT’s categorisation.

The Independent

The Independent

