Another day, another Karen. Indeed, mere weeks after a trailer for a Karen horror film was released, reality has birthed another example of a so-called “Karen” in action. This time, the footage comes from a Victoria’s Secret location in New Jersey, where Ijeoma Ukenta was shopping when a woman who has since been identified in multiple reports as Abigail Elphick allegedly attempted to strike her. In fact, in the first clip that has since gone viral on Twitter, this particular Karen is seen striking at the camera before immediately shifting her behavior.