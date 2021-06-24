Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Controversy erupts over 'Tesla taxis' in NYC

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loJtA_0aeHjgCB00
  • Revel planned to use an exemption for EVs to launch a fleet of 50 Tesla taxis in New York City.
  • The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), however, voted 5-to-1 in favor of removing the exemption.
  • “But you can’t stop the future and you definitely can’t stop my team. We’ll be launching shortly and I can't wait to show New Yorkers the future of rideshare!” Revel’s CEO said.

Revel says it will move forward with plans to launch a ride-hailing service using a fleet of Teslas in New York City, despite a recent rule change removing electric vehicles (EVs) as an exception from the cap on for-hire vehicles.

The organization that regulates taxis and for-hire vehicles in New York City made EVs exempt from its taxi and ride-share cap back in 2018.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

WHAT EXACTLY IS IN BIDEN’S BOLD NEW INFRASTRUCTURE PROPOSAL?

Revel, best known for its electric moped-sharing service, planned to use the exemption to launch a fleet of 50 Tesla Model Ys but was dealt a blow Tuesday when the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) voted 5-to-1 in favor of removing the exemption.

That means anyone looking to acquire a new for-hire vehicle license for an EV is subject to the same review process as those with gas-powered cars. Those who own a license for a gas car can transfer the license to an electric vehicle.

“It is not sustainable to allow an unlimited number of new vehicles to the road in a city that is all too familiar with the choke of traffic congestion,” TLC Chair Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk said during the organization’s meeting.

“The TLC will do everything they can to support owners who want to transition their licensed vehicles from gas powered to electric, and we welcome competition and innovation to make that happen,” she said.

Revel CEO Frank Reig spoke out against the decision, saying the decision to apply the vehicle cap stifles market competition.

“Building a business is hard. Especially when shortsighted bureaucracy and entrenched interests stand in your way,” Reig tweeted Wednesday.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“But you can’t stop the future and you definitely can’t stop my team. We’ll be launching shortly and I can't wait to show New Yorkers the future of rideshare!” he added.

It’s not clear how Revel plans to launch without the exemption.

“Revel is exploring all options to make this a reality, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to operate legally in the near future,” a company spokesperson told The New York Post.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in, tweeting “??” to news of the TLC’s decision.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

266K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Owners#Taxis#Evs#New Yorkers#Teslas#Tlc Chair#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Texas StatePosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Energy Strikes Huge New Solar Roof and Powerwall Deal in Texas

Tesla has made huge strides in creating electric vehicles that consumers are excited about. The Tesla Model 3 is a favorite among new electric vehicle owners. The American automaker’s models have recently experienced a price reduction and are also eligible for tax incentives that add up to thousands of dollars in savings. The brand’s ambitions don’t stop at creating great vehicles. It also wants to help spread clean energy to homes.
Carstheiet.org

Tesla updates its cars with trial autonomous features

Tesla has started rolling out over-the-air updates for its vehicles that enable “full self-driving” for eligible owners, albeit still in a beta form. Owners who have purchased the option will now be able to use the Autopilot’s driver-assist features on roads outside of highways. However, Tesla founder Elon Musk stressed...
PetsNew York Post

Rodents chow down on Teslas, causing thousands in damage

Elon Musk may have a rat problem. Fans of the South African billionaire’s electric cars say rats, mice and rodents are chomping down on their Teslas. And despite having dropped tens of thousands of dollars to buy the pricey vehicles, Tesla refuses to cover the damage. Sarah Williams, a 41-year-old...
California StateCleanTechnica

California Family Sues Tesla Over Fatal Crash

Nearly two years ago, Benjamin Maldonado was driving home from a soccer game on a highway in California with his teenage son, Jovani, in the passenger seat. Suddenly, the traffic in front of him slowed and Maldonado put on his right turn signal and started to change lanes. It was then he noticed a white Tesla Model 3 coming up fast on his right. He tried to swerve back into his lane but the Tesla collided with the rear of his Ford Explorer Cross Trac. His car rolled over and Jovani, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He died shortly thereafter at a local hospital.
TrafficPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Why New York Commission Blocked A Tesla Model Y Taxi Fleet

Last week, Teslarati reported that the New York Commission had blocked the launch of an all-electric taxi fleet from the startup Revel. The report caused outrage among Tesla fans and even questioned the priorities of the Commission which was allegedly asking Revel to buy 50 gas cars before introducing its Tesla Model Y taxis. Elon Musk also appeared stumped on Twitter.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Biden admin praises Revel after NYC snubs its Tesla taxi plans

The Biden administration on Tuesday signaled support for Brooklyn startup Revel just days after the e-transportation company was snubbed by New York City regulators. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who was nominated by Biden and confirmed in February, donned a pair of Revel-branded sunglasses in Bed-Stuy on Tuesday as she heaped praise on the electric transportation company.
Industryinsideevs.com

Elon Musk's Table Salt Lithium Extraction Now Has A Tesla Patent

Tesla's Battery Day last year was a huge moment for the company. Elon Musk and others talked about the company's future related to new battery tech. However, it didn't go over very well with the media since the plans were not going to impact the immediate present, but rather, they were future plans.
Carsamericanpeoplenews.com

Tesla Issues Stark Warning to Drivers Using Its FSD Mode

Tesla in recent days rolled out a long-awaited update to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode that gives its vehicles a slew of driver-assist features. But in a stark warning to owners who’ve forked out for the premium FSD feature, Tesla said that the software is still in beta and therefore “may do the wrong thing at the worst time.” It insisted that drivers should keep their “hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road.”
Technologytorquenews.com

Tesla FSD Needs These 5 Things Before Robotaxis Can Launch

There was a recent launch of Tesla's FSD Beta v9 software. There are many videos of it and it's clear that it is improving. But there are 5 things that need to be done much better before cars can drive themselves without human intervention and in order to awaken the robotaxi fleet.
BusinessDerrick

Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition

In the runup to Tesla Inc.'s 2016 acquisition of a company called SolarCity, Elon Musk hailed the deal as a “no brainer" — a purchase that would combine the leading maker of electric vehicles with a manufacturer of solar panels that can recharge EVs. It didn't exactly work out that...
Businessu.today

Elon Musk Jokes About Tesla Adding Dogecoin Feature

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come up with a ridiculous Dogecoin feature for his e-car giant. In a recent tweet, he jokingly suggested that a car could render the meme cryptocurrency if it sees a Shiba Inu dog on the street. While some were arguing whether Musk was reaffirming his...
BusinessCourier News

Musk clashes again with opposing lawyer in SolarCity lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Testifying for a second day, CEO Elon Musk pushed back again Tuesday against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity that was marred by conflicts of interest and never generated the profits Musk insisted it would.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Tells Drivers to Be Paranoid Amid FSD9 Release

Tesla has finally released their Full Self-Driving (FSD) 9 beta. However, it came with quite the warning and has left some quite concerned with the ramifications of unproven software being used on the open road. The new beta from the Palo Alto-based EV manufacturer has been highly anticipated by many. Now, some are concerned over the realities of unsupervised members of the public absent at the wheel of a moving vehicle.
CarsNewsweek

Electrify America to Double Number of Electric Vehicle Chargers in US by 2025

Electrify America and Electrify America will boost the number of electric vehicle chargers in North America to 10,000 by 2025. The companies, which are part of Volkswagen Group, already had plans in place to expand its footprint to 800 charging stations and 3,500 individual chargers the U.S. alone by the end of 2021.
Texas Stateinsideevs.com

Tesla Solar Roof Vs Massive & Damaging Hailstorm In Texas

While there aren't that many Tesla Solar Roofs in the wild, we're starting to see more installations and reports. As you'll see in the video above, this particular Tesla Solar Roof was pelted by baseball-sized hail in Texas, which caused plenty of damage to the area. However, what's most interesting is how the unique solar roof tiles held up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy