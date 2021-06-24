Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Could Japan draw Myanmar's military junta chief to a UN peace initiative?

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfvbn_0aeHjfJS00
© Getty Images

What should the Japanese government do about Myanmar? Since the military junta under commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing ousted democratically-elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, violence has erupted across the Southeast Asian nation. The new Tatmadaw regime has killed over 800 people, reportedly arrested more than 80 journalists, and detained thousands more politicians, pro-democracy protesters and human rights defenders without due process. In response to this and other abuses, mass protests have erupted across the country, often inciting further violence by state security forces.

The international reaction to this humanitarian crisis has varied considerably. Western governments were quick to denounce the military government and impose substantial sanctions. For example, the United States has frozen more than $1 billion of the junta’s assets and joined forces with the European Union in sanctioning Min Aung Hlaing and others involved in the democratic overthrow.

Governments in Asia have been less forceful in addressing the coup. Japan’s approach under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga exemplifies the local reaction, which tends to emphasize communication over confrontation. An important regional actor with deep economic interests and a longstanding diplomatic relationship with Myanmar, Japan has publicly expressed “deep concern” about the continuing violence against Burmese civilians and privately pursued dialogue with the regime. This approach mirrors how Japan has handled similar violent episodes in the Philippines, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

While there might be some benefits to this slow, calculated engagement with the military junta, Japan’s relative inaction reportedly has angered the Myanmar people, putting potential strain on future relations. More importantly, Japan’s response runs counter to both the country’s human rights foreign policy and the spirit of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) regional strategy that it helped create. The FOIP comprises three pillars: (1) promotion of rule of law, (2) freedom of navigation and free trade, and (3) economic prosperity and peace and stability.

Many have argued that the first pillar is particularly important to FOIP, because it helps distinguish Japan’s approach — now also supported by the United States — from China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an alternative economic development-focused vision for the region. In not pursuing a more hardline approach against the military junta, Japan risks sowing doubt among other Asian countries about its true support for higher-order law and its resolution to limit state abuses against citizens within the regime, thus undermining the real and perceived differences between the FOIP and BRI. Some in Tokyo have raised this concern; others in and outside of Japan might be soon to follow.

Despite this possibility, it is unlikely that Suga’s government will follow Western counterparts and apply biting sanctions against the Tatmadaw government. Broad-based sanctions would likely further marginalize the Myanmar regime internationally and force them into developing a stronger relationship with China, which could endanger Japanese security interests. History provides Japan a valuable lesson — its 1988 economic sanctions against Myanmar had little influence on the government but had a significant negative effect on the economy.

Yet, perhaps conscious about the possibility of increased criticism over its weak engagement on the issue, Japan recently took steps — more than four months after the start of the coup — to increase pressure on Min Aung Hlaing’s regime. Last week, both houses of the Japanese Diet, the national legislature, passed a motion condemning the coup and urging a return to democracy. The legislature has limited future aid to Myanmar. Perhaps most promising, it is discussing halting all aid and possibly even private investment. The latter idea deserves serious consideration as a potentially effective way to exert pressure on Myanmar. The military junta depends on Japanese aid money and business connections to Japanese companies. Targeted economic distancing would exert some financial pressure on the junta while not completely compromising the ability of the Myanmar government to effectively rule and run the economy, thereby limiting future protests.

This kind of economic decoupling could put serious strain on Japan’s relationship with Myanmar, though. If not done right, the pressure not only could distance the Tatmadaw government further away from Japan but also move it closer to China, a potentially dangerous outcome for regional security. If Tokyo wants to opt for a less confrontational approach, the Suga government could facilitate talks between the United Nations and Myanmar. Tatmadaw military leaders have refused to let the U.N.’s special envoy into the country, intentionally postponing visits until “the domestic situation has stabilized.”

Given this resistance from Hlaing, Japan should assume a bridging role to the military junta and use its special relationship with Tatmadaw officials to draw Hlaing to a U.N.-led peace initiative. The recent release of a Japanese reporter indicates that Tokyo has the capacity to do so, because the junta apparently does not want to upset Japan and thus might be open to a multilateral dialogue, if necessary, to maintain good relations with the Suga government. This option would not heavily strain Japan-Myanmar relations, and potentially might end the brutal attacks on the civil disobedience movement.

Charles Crabtree is assistant professor in the Department of Government at Dartmouth College. Ha Nguyen, a sophomore at Dartmouth majoring in economics and government, contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

266K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Military Government#Military Junta#Myanmar#Un#Japanese#Southeast Asian#Western#The European Union#Burmese#Foip#Bri#Tatmadaw#Diet#The United Nations#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Protestswtaq.com

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as U.S. seeks regional action

(Reuters) – About 100 opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched through the centre of its biggest city of Yangon on Wednesday, as the United States called on Southeast Asian nations to take action to restore democracy and end violence in their neighbour. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Blinken Urges Myanmar Action in ASEAN Meeting With Its Envoy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked his Southeast Asian counterparts Wednesday to jointly press for an end to violence in Myanmar, its return to a democratic path and the release of all political prisoners in a video conference attended by the military-led nation’s top diplomat.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Japan and the US are still sorting out their China-Taiwan policies

After Japanese officials finish practicing their foreign policy irony, hopefully they will settle on a serious and sustained national security approach to the growing China threat. Leading up to and during Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s visit to Washington, the Biden administration pressed for a more forthcoming statement on the regional...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Rohingya Wary As Myanmar's Anti-junta Resistance Reaches Out

A shadow government is breaking taboos in Buddhist-majority Myanmar by welcoming Rohingya into its anti-junta coalition, but many in the long-persecuted Muslim minority are wary after living through decades of discrimination and deadly violence. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the government of Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in...
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Walking With Myanmar's Anti-junta Fighters

In their camp hidden in the forested hills of Kayah state near the Thai border, Myanmar anti-junta volunteers practice firing their homemade weapons, do physical training, and play guitar in between skirmishes with the military. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government...
Politicsstlouisnews.net

UN rights chief warns Myanmar at risk of civil war

Geneva [Switzerland], July 8 (ANI): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has warned that Myanmar could plunge into war as despair among the civilian population rises in the wake of the country's military coup on February 1. According to the Voice of America (VOA), Bachelet's report is being...
WorldUS News and World Report

UN Rights Chief Urges ASEAN to Move on Myanmar Dialogue

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top U.N. human rights official called on ASEAN countries on Wednesday to launch a political dialogue with the military junta and the democratically-elected leadership in Myanmar, with support from the international community. The United Nations must be allowed to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Myanmar,...
WorldPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Q&A: Why the UN’s Myanmar coup response has to change

The UN response in the months since Myanmar’s military seized power in a pre-dawn coup on 1 February has been “woefully inadequate” and “bereft of leadership, direction, and coherence at multiple levels”. That criticism comes from a new report by the International Peace Institute, a New York-based think tank now...
Politicswcn247.com

Russia, Indonesia talk up ASEAN's consensus on Myanmar peace

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat expressed his backing for Southeast Asian efforts toward achieving peace in Myanmar on his visit to Indonesia to demonstrate the region’s importance to Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Jakarta after meeting with Brunei's sultan, who is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Lavrov said he briefed his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the messages Russia has sent to Myanmar’s military leaders and told Marsudi that Russia considered the ASEAN position “a basis for restoring the situation back to normalcy.” ASEAN's five-point consensus called for violence to end immediately and for the start of constructive dialogue to find a peaceful solution.
China985theriver.com

Japan’s Aso: peaceful solution desirable for any Taiwan contingency

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s deputy prime minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that any contingency over Taiwan should be resolved through dialogue, when asked about his earlier remarks that Japan, along with the United States, would defend Taiwan in case of crisis. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” Aso, who...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US Targets Myanmar’s Military With Another Round of Sanctions

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against military officials and individuals and companies tied to Myanmar’s military in the latest response to the February 1 coup in the Southeast Asian country.  . The U.S. Treasury Department officially sanctioned seven senior military officials for the government’s use of lethal force against pro-democracy...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Myanmar Protesters Burn Junta Leader's Images on His Birthday

(Reuters) - Protesters burned mock coffins and pictures of Myanmar's army ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday in the latest demonstrations against the coup over five months ago that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos. "May you not rest in peace" and "may your birthday and deathday be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy