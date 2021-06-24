Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Domestic violence charges against former NFL player dismissed

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsWpt_0aeHjdY000
© Getty Images

Former NFL running back Derrius Guice had domestic violence charges against him dismissed by a Loudoun County, Va., judge on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

Guice, 24, was arrested last August on felony charges of strangulation and four misdemeanors for allegedly choking, pushing and destroying the cellphone of his former girlfriend.

A prosecutor told the Post that Guice and the former girlfriend were able to reach an undisclosed settlement and shared a joint statement on the resolution of the case.

Prosecutors had dropped the felony count against Guice earlier this year.

Virginia law states that a case can be dismissed if the victims have received an adequate response from the defendant, which can be an apology or a cash payout.

“They have both worked hard toward a resolution of their relationship and appreciate the input and consideration of the Commonwealth,” the statement said.

The outcome of the settlement means that the running back will not face trial or have the incident on his criminal record.

Guice, who appeared in five NFL games in two years, was released by the Washington Football Team after news of the arrest became public, the Post noted.

Two former Louisiana State (LSU) students accused the former star athlete of sexually assaulting them during his time attending the Baton Rouge university. LSU recently stripped school records from him as well.

The Hill has reached out to the NFL for comment.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

266K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#American Football#The Washington Post#Commonwealth#Lsu#Baton Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Domestic assault charges again filed against Steelers offensive lineman

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Just four days after having previous domestic assault charges dropped, more charges were filed against Steelers’ offensive lineman Jarron Jones. In a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 28, Jones had a pair of felony domestic assault charges dropped from an incident that occurred on Oct. 3.
NFLPosted by
rolling out

Ex-NFL player arrested while his girlfriend remains missing

Former NFL player Kevin Ware was arrested again in suburban Houston on Friday, June 11, 2021, for allegedly violating supervisory conditions of his bail from a previous arrest. The media learned of the matter on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ware’s girlfriend has been missing for two months. Ware, 40, is a former...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has A Blunt Message For Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has stirred up controversy with his anti-vaccination stance this offseason. His views have been the subject of much debate, and one former NFL player has a message for him. Appearing on the SI Media Podcast, former defensive end Chris Long said that leadership requires...
NFLklif.com

NFL Player Arrested in Texas on Charges of Indecency With a Child

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – In a news release today (Saturday), Arlington police report they arrested Barkevious Mingo on one count of indecency with a child – sexual contact. Mingo is a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons. According to police, the arrest was made Thursday evening at approximately 9:46 p.m. Mingo...
NFL247Sports

Barkevious Mingo's attorney releases statement after arrest, release

Former LSU star Barkevious Mingo pleads his innocence this week following his arrest for indecent liberties with a child, leading to his release from the Atlanta Falcons. The 30-year-old Mingo was arrested this past Thursday by Arlington Police Department for “indecency with a child, sexual contact,” according to court records and law enforcement officials.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Former Alabama star among NFL’s most trolled players

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of the “most trolled” NFL players over the past year, according to a survey conducted by Action Network. Action Network measured the total number of Instagram posts about each NFL player from May 2020 to May 2021, then gauged the rate of “abusive sentiment” by using the social-listening tool Linkfluence. The ranking was produced by taking into account the quantity and frequency of negative posts.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers OL Jarron Jones Facing More Charges From Separate Domestic Violence Incident Last Year

Here’s one story that we missed over the weekend while we were all worrying about what Devin Bush was going to say next on Twitter: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones (#79), who was arrested in October last year stemming from a domestic assault charge against his spouse, was recently re-arrested on similar charges against the same woman from an incident in September.
NFLwaovam.com

Former LHS, NFL Player Passes Away

Former Lincoln High School and Houston Oiler football player David Carter has died at the age of 67. Carter played at L-H-S in the early ’70’s, before going to Western Kentucky. Carter was a Hilltopper for four years, before joining the Oilers in 1978. He was part of the Oilers until 1983, and rejoined coach Bum Phillips in New Orleans until Carter’s retirement in 1985.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Barkevious Mingo's attorney releases statement following disturbing allegations made against linebacker

If you have missed the news, there have recently been some disturbing allegations made against former LSU linebacker and current NFL defender Barkevious Mingo. According to TMZ Sports, Mingo was recently arrested and booked on charges of “indecency with child sexual contact.” ProFootballTalk has confirmed that was the charge that got Mingo arrested. Mingo has since been released from jail.
NFLPosted by
Daily Mail

Ex-NFL star Terrelle Pryor and his old Ohio State teammates who sold memorabilia for cash and tattoos in 2010 demand to have records reinstated after NCAA rule change

With the NCAA lifting rules against endorsements and paid autographs for student athletes, former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor is pushing to reinstate the records that were vacated when he and four teammates were caught selling memorabilia in 2010. To make his case, Pryor on Tuesday posted a letter to...
NFLrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Terrelle Pryor, Ohio State teammates want records reinstated

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor wants the records of the five Buckeyes who sold memorabilia more than 10 years ago to be reinstated. To make his case, Pryor on Tuesday posted a letter to his Twitter account, which also was signed by the other members of the "Tattoo 5," who received money and tattoos in exchange for gear, championship rings and such.
NFLPosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Atlanta Falcons Releases Linebacker Barkevious Mingo After Texas Arrest

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
MLBPosted by
The Hill

Suspect says there was no plot to shoot All-Star Game fans

One of the suspects arrested in Denver following the discovery of more than a dozen guns in a hotel room over the weekend said there was no intention of harming anyone, despite concerns that a "Las Vegas-style shooting" could have occurred at the MLB All-Star Game this week. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
TheWrap

Greg Clark, Former NFL Player, Dies at 49

Greg Clark, who played for four seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, has died, his family said on Friday. He was 49. There was no official cause of death given for the retired athlete, however, his family said in a statement that he recently “suffered from CTE symptoms.”
NFLwfxl.com

Ashburn native and former NFL player indicted for felony murder

A former Seattle Seahawks player and an Ashburn native has been indicted on felony murder. Tamorrion Terry along with ten other men are charged for the 2018 murder of Za'quavia smith. In the indictment it states that:. With the offense of felony murder for that said accused in the county...

Comments / 2

Community Policy