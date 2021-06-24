Domestic violence charges against former NFL player dismissed

© Getty Images

Former NFL running back Derrius Guice had domestic violence charges against him dismissed by a Loudoun County, Va., judge on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

Guice, 24, was arrested last August on felony charges of strangulation and four misdemeanors for allegedly choking, pushing and destroying the cellphone of his former girlfriend.

A prosecutor told the Post that Guice and the former girlfriend were able to reach an undisclosed settlement and shared a joint statement on the resolution of the case.

Prosecutors had dropped the felony count against Guice earlier this year.

Virginia law states that a case can be dismissed if the victims have received an adequate response from the defendant, which can be an apology or a cash payout.

“They have both worked hard toward a resolution of their relationship and appreciate the input and consideration of the Commonwealth,” the statement said.

The outcome of the settlement means that the running back will not face trial or have the incident on his criminal record.

Guice, who appeared in five NFL games in two years, was released by the Washington Football Team after news of the arrest became public, the Post noted.

Two former Louisiana State (LSU) students accused the former star athlete of sexually assaulting them during his time attending the Baton Rouge university. LSU recently stripped school records from him as well.

The Hill has reached out to the NFL for comment.