Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Asheville Council approves tax increase, gets crime update

By Brooke Randle
Mountain Xpress
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: Taxes are going up in Asheville. During its June 22 meeting, Asheville City Council voted 6-1 to approve the $201.67 million operating budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which includes an effective property tax increase of 2 cents per $100 in valuation and $8.7 million in new spending. City residents will also pay higher taxes to Buncombe County after its Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an effective 2-cent rate increase on June 15.

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Tax Increases#Employee Compensation#Bus Service#Metropolitan Areas#Asheville Council#Asheville City Council#Board Of Commissioners#Apd#Xpress#Post Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy