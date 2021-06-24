Cancel
Texas State

Three Texas men sentenced to prison for using dating app to target gay men for violent crimes

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, Texas – Three Texas men were sentenced yesterday for violent crimes targeting gay men in and around Dallas. Michael Atkinson, 28, Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon, 21, and Daryl Henry, 24, were sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in a scheme to target gay men for violent crimes. Atkinson was sentenced to over 11 years in prison, Ceniceros-Deleon was sentenced to 22 years in prison, and Henry was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

