Samsung One UI 4.0 could be closer than you think

By Zachary Kew-Denniss
Android Police
Android Police
 19 days ago
Samsung has continued to improve its update speed every year since One UI first debuted, and the way it rapidly releases security patches each month is the standard by which all other (non-Google) Android manufacturers are judged. There's still room for more improvement, though, like with the way the S20 had to wait until December 2020 for its Android 11 update. According to some recent rumors, Samsung might be gearing up to release the next big Android version faster than ever.

www.androidpolice.com

#Samsung Phones#One Ui#Ui#S20#Universeice
