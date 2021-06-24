What You Didn't Know About Brandon Lee's Engagement

Jasmine Chiswell is the kind of woman who makes an impact. She has the look of a 1930s pin-up star, and she makes heads turn anywhere she goes. She’s been compared more than once to the late Marilyn Monroe, which is a compliment the social media star is always happy to receive. She’s famous for her story about Monroe and how she got started in this particular area of interest. She and her husband bought a home belonging to the late Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe during their marriage, and they began to preserve the home. She soon realized that she was more comfortable in vintage clothing – as did her husband – and she even credits the home she bought for making her hair better. She and her husband are committed to their lifestyle, and they are not going to change for anyone. At the moment, she’s living her life, making her dreams come true, and her fans are wondering more and more about her. Who is she? What made her take this path in life, and what she’s like when she’s not all dressed up and reminiscent of the late, great Monroe?