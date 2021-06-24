Doja Cat Cozies Up To The Weeknd In Glittery, Sheer, Cutout Skirt In Sneak Peek Of ‘You Right’ Video

A little over a year ago, Global Citizen partnered with Lady Gaga for what was at the time one of the biggest undertakings of the then-nascent pandemic: a global broadcast and fundraiser featuring pre-recorded performances from tons of artists around the world. After setting the bar impossibly high with last year’s venture, it was clear that Global Citizen (which has been integral in the ongoing fight to raise money for, awareness of and access to the COVID-19 vaccine) had to do something even bigger in 2021. So naturally, they’ve committed to a sprawling 24-hour special that will be broadcast live from six continents on September 26th.