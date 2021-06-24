Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Doja Cat Cozies Up To The Weeknd In Glittery, Sheer, Cutout Skirt In Sneak Peek Of ‘You Right’ Video

By Emily Selleck
Hollywood Life
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat and The Weeknd are set to drop their hotly anticipated collab ‘You Right’, and the pair have stunned in a sultry sneak peek of the music video. Doja Cat and The Weeknd appeared ready to party in the first look at their highly-anticipated video for the song, “You Right”. The duo were seen posing for a snap, which was released on June 24, ahead of the “Say So” singer’s album Planet Her dropping on June 25. In the sneak peek, Doja wore a silver, glittering outfit which featured a bralette-style top, and an asymmetrical skirt with a large cut out. She posed on the floor, showing off her taut abs, and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Alex Landi
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Glittery#Skirt#Aviator Sunglasses#Dojacat#Theweeknd#V Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Pulls A Beyonce After Taking A Hard Fall Onstage

Doja Cat’s applaudable showmanship were on full display when she bounced back from an abrupt fall during a Miami performance on Saturday night. The singer was performing her hit featuring Rico Nasty, "Tia Tamera," when she slipped and fell on her back while rocking out to the track. Fans in the audience screamed out in shock, but Doja jumped right back up on her knees and continued slinging her hair, channeling Beyonce’s equally-unreal recovery after falling down a flight of stairs on stage during a 2007 show.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat scores No 1 with ‘Kiss Me More’

Song is featured on her Planet Her album that debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Global superstar Doja Cat hits No. 1 at Top 40 radio with “. ” ft. SZA. The Platinum-certified track, which has continued to dominate the charts since release, already hit No. 1 at rhythm radio and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 765 million streams worldwide.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: This Emotional Kourtney and Howie Moment Will Give You the Feels (Exclusive)

Will things get better between Kourtney and Howie?. On the latest episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which drops Friday on Disney+, the duo faces a bump in the road when Howie (guest star Roman Banks) makes a surprising move with Kourtney (Dara Reneé) as things get tense for the East High Wildcats when they're temporarily benched from rehearsals for their Beauty and the Beast musical.
MusicNYLON

Lorde, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish & The Weeknd To Perform At Global Citizen

A little over a year ago, Global Citizen partnered with Lady Gaga for what was at the time one of the biggest undertakings of the then-nascent pandemic: a global broadcast and fundraiser featuring pre-recorded performances from tons of artists around the world. After setting the bar impossibly high with last year’s venture, it was clear that Global Citizen (which has been integral in the ongoing fight to raise money for, awareness of and access to the COVID-19 vaccine) had to do something even bigger in 2021. So naturally, they’ve committed to a sprawling 24-hour special that will be broadcast live from six continents on September 26th.
TV & Videosshowbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘The Chair’ Photos and Sneak Peek Video Starring Sandra Oh

12 time Emmy Award nominee Sandra Oh stars as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, Chair of the English Department, in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series, The Chair. The short video reveals the series’ opening scene with Oh entering her new office, unwrapping an expletive filled sign announcing she’s arrived, and then tumbling out of her chair.
TV SeriesEW.com

Young Smurf returns in Animal Kingdom season 5 sneak peek

On Animal Kingdom, all the Cody family's problems start and end with Smurf (Ellen Barkin). For years she was their leader, calling shots that they sometimes didn't agree with or that would land them in hot water. And now with her death, she's left them without a leader and with a lot of questions.
TV & Videoslmgfl.com

The Superhero: A Moment of Sheer Appreciation for YOU

Host/Executive Producer of the award-winning HHS Makeover TV Series. Pandemic life has yielded a hybrid superhuman capable of tasks and creativity beyond their realm of thinking, and for some, even beyond their scope of perceived talent in its rawest form. This homage is for all the caregivers during the pandemic,...
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Da Brat To Star In Reality Show ‘Brat Loves Judy’ With Girlfriend On WE TV

Shawntae Harris, who is best known as Da Brat, will be getting “Funkdafied” with her girlfriend in a new reality TV series that will premiere later this summer. WE tv has announced it will air a new docuseries, Brat Loves Judy, in August, featuring the iconic rapper, radio show host, and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta reality TV star and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart as the cameras follow their life adventures together.
MoviesPosted by
Red Tricycle

Your “Addams Family 2” Sneak Peek is Here

Bah duh duh dum…snap snap. There’s another Addams Family movie coming out this fall and the new poster just dropped! “Unhappy to see you again” colorfully captures the crew as they prepare for one last family vacation. In The Addams Family 2, Morticia and Gomez are struggling with the fact...
Musicsouthernminn.com

Sean 'Diddy' Combs making new music

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is working on new music. The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker's last project was his 2015 mixtape 'MMM (Money Making Mitch)' - which featured the likes of Future, French Montana, Big Sean and Lil Kim - but after a long wait for fans, he's now announced they should get ready for something special.
TV ShowsHollywood Life

Hunter Montgomery: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Making Waves With The Other Guys

After getting last week’s group date rose, Hunter Montgomery is more confident than ever on ‘The Bachelorette’ — and it’s starting to get to some of the other men. After Thomas Jacobs’ elimination on season 17 of The Bachelorette, a new “villain” has emerged. On the July 5 episode, Hunter Montgomery’s cocky attitude began making some waves with the other men in the house. Hunter got Katie Thurston’s group date rose during the July 5 episode, but still made sure to nab some one-on-one time with her at the cocktail party, which rubbed other guys, who didn’t have roses yet, the wrong way.
Theater & Dancewksu.org

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
CelebritiesComplex

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned atop the Billboard 200 for a third nonconsecutive week. Sour jumped from third to first this week after moving 88,000 album equivalent units, hurdling over Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which remained at No. 2, despite a 37 percent drop in sales. Last week’s No. 1, Call Me If You Get Lost from Tyler, the Creator, plummeted down the charts and finished in sixth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy