Doja Cat Cozies Up To The Weeknd In Glittery, Sheer, Cutout Skirt In Sneak Peek Of ‘You Right’ Video
Doja Cat and The Weeknd are set to drop their hotly anticipated collab ‘You Right’, and the pair have stunned in a sultry sneak peek of the music video. Doja Cat and The Weeknd appeared ready to party in the first look at their highly-anticipated video for the song, “You Right”. The duo were seen posing for a snap, which was released on June 24, ahead of the “Say So” singer’s album Planet Her dropping on June 25. In the sneak peek, Doja wore a silver, glittering outfit which featured a bralette-style top, and an asymmetrical skirt with a large cut out. She posed on the floor, showing off her taut abs, and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings.hollywoodlife.com
