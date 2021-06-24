Clippers Nicknamed Tyronn Lue 'Bill Belichick' Due To His Ability To Make Adjustments

Tyronn Lue famously led the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals and also has helped guide the Los Angeles Clippers back from 2-0 deficits in each of the first two rounds of this year's playoffs, demonstrating his ability to make adjustments as a series progresses. The Clippers are again down 2-0, this time against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.