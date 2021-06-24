Emerald Downs cancels Sunday races due to anticipated high temperatures

AUBURN, Wash. — Officials at Emerald Downs racetrack announced Wednesday that Sunday’s races will be canceled due to the heat.

The racetrack said Thursday’s races will still happen.

An excessive heat watch for Western Washington will go into effect starting Friday afternoon until Monday afternoon.

The NWS said “dangerously hot conditions” with highs possibly near 100 degrees increase the potential for heat related illnesses and asked people to prepare for the heat ahead of time.

The track in Auburn welcomed back fans last month.

