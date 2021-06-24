Cancel
Auburn, WA

Emerald Downs cancels Sunday races due to anticipated high temperatures

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 19 days ago
AUBURN, Wash. — Officials at Emerald Downs racetrack announced Wednesday that Sunday’s races will be canceled due to the heat.

The racetrack said Thursday’s races will still happen.

An excessive heat watch for Western Washington will go into effect starting Friday afternoon until Monday afternoon.

The NWS said “dangerously hot conditions” with highs possibly near 100 degrees increase the potential for heat related illnesses and asked people to prepare for the heat ahead of time.

The track in Auburn welcomed back fans last month.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Minor earthquake shakes Seattle

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), a magnitude 2.78 earthquake shook south Seattle Tuesday afternoon. The depth was estimated to be about 29 kilometers. The PNSN map shows the epicenter just south of White Center. Some residents may have felt shaking, but no damage has been reported. ©2021...
Bly, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West

BLY, Ore. — (AP) — An army of firefighters labored in hot, dry and windy weather Tuesday to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states already sweltering in the second heat wave of the year. A high-pressure system that created the intense weather was weakening,...

