Oregon governor commutes sentences of 41 inmates for helping fight 2020 wildfires

Portland Report
 19 days ago

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

(SALEM, Ore.) In recognition of 41 inmate’s efforts to help fight wildfires in 2020, Gov. Kate Brown has commuted their sentences by 12 months, FOX 12 reports.

The governor's office released a statement, writing in part:

While the Labor Day 2020 wildfires destroyed homes and forests across Oregon, many adults in custody—who qualified for participation in a fire crew due to good behavior and having received proper training—bravely fought these wildfires, alongside civilian firefighters, and helped prevent further destruction and loss of life across the state. The governor recognizes that these adults in custody served our state in a time of crisis, and she believes they should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to this historic firefighting response.

The Oregon Department of Corrections conducted a case-by-case analysis of all inmates who worked as firefighters for a potential one-time, 12-month conditional commutation of their sentence.

The governor’s office also added that DOC screens inmates prior to fire crew participation to ensure the safety of the public. Criteria includes having a record of good conduct for the last 12 months, having a suitable housing plan, having their out-of-custody health care needs addressed and not presenting a safety risk to the public.

Those who have been approved for commutation will be notified by the end of next week through their release counselor.

