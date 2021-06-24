Cancel
Balancing act: Gymnast Emily Lee takes her shot at Olympics

By WILL GRAVES Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Emily Lee loves gymnastics. Yet she hates competing. Yes, she’s aware of the contradiction. Then again, the 18-year-old is aware of a lot of things. She knows her path to one of the coveted spots on the 2021 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team is complicated. That she could have the meet of her life this weekend at the Olympic trials and not hear her name called on Sunday night. That this is likely her first and last shot at reaching the games.

