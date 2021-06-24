GMC Wants To Turn Your Truck Into A Mobile Office

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has created a range of issues for major automakers like General Motors. In some cases, the problems have been as serious as halting production entirely. To prevent this, GM has sought to continue producing some vehicles but with certain features removed. Earlier in June, some variants of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra were being manufactured without the fuel-saving engine start/stop feature. Now, another popular feature, namely HD Radio, will be removed from numerous 2021 and 2022 model GM trucks, a direct consequence of the chip shortage.