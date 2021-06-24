GMC Wants To Turn Your Truck Into A Mobile Office
Even as social distancing measures wind down across the United States, many employees find themselves working from home far more than ever before. In fact, June 24th is National Work From Home Day, and GMC wants to celebrate the occasion with a special offer for existing customers. GMC's "Work from Anywhere" campaign begins June 24th and ends July 4th. During this time, the first 20,210 customers to opt-in will receive free Wi-Fi service (if compatible with their vehicle).carbuzz.com
Comments / 0