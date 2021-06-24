Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

GMC Wants To Turn Your Truck Into A Mobile Office

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even as social distancing measures wind down across the United States, many employees find themselves working from home far more than ever before. In fact, June 24th is National Work From Home Day, and GMC wants to celebrate the occasion with a special offer for existing customers. GMC's "Work from Anywhere" campaign begins June 24th and ends July 4th. During this time, the first 20,210 customers to opt-in will receive free Wi-Fi service (if compatible with their vehicle).

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Mobile Office#Wi Fi#Gmc Marketing#Burnout#Multipro#Gmc Acadia#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Related
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Aurora Mobile, Haoyunbao APP Collaborate Over Smart Trucking

Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:JG) collaborated with logistics information service provider Hefei Weitian Yuntong Information Technology Co. Ltd. Aurora Mobile will provide Video-as-a-Service solutions (JG VaaS) to boost Hefei Weitian’s user acquisition and engagement for its trucking logistics APP - Haoyunbao. Haoyunbao APP lists shipping orders and enables secure shipping payments,...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Losing Useful Feature

The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has created a range of issues for major automakers like General Motors. In some cases, the problems have been as serious as halting production entirely. To prevent this, GM has sought to continue producing some vehicles but with certain features removed. Earlier in June, some variants of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra were being manufactured without the fuel-saving engine start/stop feature. Now, another popular feature, namely HD Radio, will be removed from numerous 2021 and 2022 model GM trucks, a direct consequence of the chip shortage.
CarsPosted by
WOKV

GM recalls 400K Chevy, GMC pickup trucks for exploding side airbags

DETROIT — General Motors announced it is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side airbags in some models can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks, MLive.com reported. The owners of...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

WATCH: Thieves use truck and chain to break open ATM in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thieves used a truck and chain to pull an ATM off its foundation to get the cash inside. It happened early Wednesday morning at a credit union on Hillcrest Road at Airport Boulevard in Mobile. Using the truck, it took the crooks three tries to bust...
CarsCarscoops

Over 331,000 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Recalled For Fire Hazard

General Motors has issued a recall for a number of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks due to a short circuit issue. The recall impacts models equipped with the automaker’s Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 that include the optional engine-block heater cord. According to the company, a short-circuit can develop in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Rivian Wants to Eliminate Annoying K-Turns

Much to the relief of reservation holders, the first deliveries of the Rivian R1T Launch Edition electric pickup truck are finally due to begin this month. In addition to the cool things we already know about the electric truck, as well as what we've gleaned from Rivian's configurator, RivianOwnersForum.com reports that Rivian has applied for a patent on a so-called "K-turn mode."
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Hyundai Veloster Is Officially Dead

Hearing news that a coupe, convertible, wagon, or hatchback has been discontinued almost feels like a daily occurrence at this point. Following slow sales, a recent rumor predicted Hyundai would stop selling the Veloster. The Korean automaker recently released its 2022 model year changes and, alas, the guide confirms the earlier rumor: the standard Veloster and the sporty Veloster Turbo won't hang around for the 2022 model year.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Some Chevy and GMC trucks have been recalled for another airbag issue

Airbag issues have plagued the automotive industry for years in the wake of the defective airbags produced by Takata that led to multiple deaths. GM has now announced that trucks under both the GMC and Chevrolet brands have been recalled due to another airbag issue. This recall concerns trucks with airbags along the roof rails that can deploy without the vehicle being in an accident.
CarsCNET

2021 GMC Canyon AT4 review: An old truck with a few new tricks

Think of the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 as a Chevy Colorado ZR2 for people who have never consumed Monster energy drinks. It's a little calmer, a little less rugged, and while it's getting pretty old, it still makes for a solid off-road-oriented midsize pickup. Butch exterior, blah interior. I've always...
Hubbard, OHFarm and Dairy

Lawn & Garden, landscaping equipment, tools, trucks, zero turn mowers, and misc.

Lawn & Garden – Landscaping Equipment – Tools – Trucks. Toro Zero-Turn Mower – Weed Eaters – Blowers – Etc. Absolute auction, owner retiring from lawn business, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 2842 Bellwick Rd., Hubbard, OH 44425. Directions: Take SR 193 just north of I-80 to SR 304 and right 3 miles to Bellwick Rd. and left .6 mile to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There's A Problem With The Mazda MX-30

The Mazda MX-30 is unlike all other plug-in hybrids thanks to its rotary engine range extender technology. Mazda is synonymous with rotary engines dating back decades. Some of its best creations, like the RX-7, were rotary-powered, but using this engine tech only as a range extender generator hasn't been done before, hence our excitement. Alas, Automotive News reports Mazda has decided to delay the vehicle's launch originally planned for sometime in the first half of 2022.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Next Mazda CX-5 Getting New Platform And Straight-Six Engines

Mazda has been having a good 2021 in terms of sales and is looking to maintain that momentum into the future as it looks to electrify its lineup. The Japanese automaker is also interested in developing new platforms for all- and rear-wheel drive architecture that can support mild-hybrid systems. Over...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rimac Nevera Convertible Is The Electric Drop-Top Of Our Dreams

While the Tesla Model S Plaid continues to do things that would have been unthinkable for a four-door sedan not that long ago, there is another tier of high-performance electrified vehicles that sits above even the Plaid. It's occupied by hypercars like the plug-in hybrid Koenigsegg Regera and the fully electric Rimac Nevera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy