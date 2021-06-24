Natural Light Beer to attempt world’s longest slip & slide at Canaan Valley Resort

DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Natural Light Beer is attempting to break the record for the world’s longest slip and slide at Canaan Valley Resort on Thursday, July 1. The slide will be located on the road leading from Route 32 to the ski area’s Bear Paw Lodge. One hundred fans in attendance will be able to take a ride on the slip and slide on a first come, first serve basis between 12-4pm and all riders must be age 21 or older. The line for a chance to ride the slip and slide will begin at 11am.