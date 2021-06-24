Islanders, fans sending Old Barn out in style in final Stanley Cup playoff run

Now this one may be a little far-fetched, but in reality it could make a ton of sense. There have been some trade rumors circulating the hockey world about Calgary Flames’ power forward Matthew Tkachuk. After all, the Flames did have an underwhelming season which saw them not even hit the playoffs. Because of that, it would make sense that Tkachuk would want out of the organization. For the Pittsburgh Penguins, this could be an amazing opportunity.