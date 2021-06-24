Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State to play Xavier in 2021 Gavitt Games

By Patrick Murphy
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 college basketball season remains several months away, but we're slowly receiving bits and pieces of Ohio State's upcoming schedule. Unlike college football, college basketball teams do not announce non-conference games years in advance and the announcement of these games are released one at a time. On Thursday, we...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Nebraska State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
City
California, OH
City
Louisville, OH
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Michigan State#Ncaa Tournament#Rutgers#Depaul#Villanova#Musketeers#Nba Draft#Free Buckeyes#Seton Hall#Acc Big Ten Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Marquette University
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
Ohio Statemorrowcountysentinel.com

Ohio State Shoot results

Following are the results of the remainder of the Ohio State Shoot’s events, held from June 22-27 at Cardinal Center. The in-state champions for each class in those events will be listed. The All Around and High Overall champions, as well as the in-state winners of the other events ran in last week’s edition.
presspubs.com

Lino Lakes duo plays in state football all-star game

Two Lino Lakes athletes, Zach Frank and Tom Soler, played in the Minnesota State High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Football Game. Frank, of Centennial, played defensive end, and Soler, of Hill-Murray, played offensive center, both for the North squad, which beat the South 25-7, ending nine straight wins by the South, at St. John’s University.
Ohio State247Sports

Top 150 prospect Benton talks Ohio State camp, playing for Pepper Johnson at IMG

National top 150 defensive lineman Justin Benton was one of the many top prospects who attended a session of the Ohio State football camp last week. The 6-2, 255-pound Benton is ranked as the nation’s No. 140 overall prospect for 2023 as well as the No. 30 defensive lineman and No. 31 overall prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports.com. Benton, originally from Covington, Ga., has transferred to IMG Academy in Florida. His father, Phillip, was a linebacker at Georgia from 1992-95.
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

Ohio State fans excited for full capacity games this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall the stands at Ohio Stadium will be filled with fans. Gene Smith, OSU’s athletic director told our Dom Tiberi in an exclusive interview if all things stay the course with COVID-19, games will be at full capacity and fans can have tailgating. “Having an empty...
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: MSU-Butler listed as one of top Gavitt Games, Big Ten-ACC Challenge match-ups

Michigan State’s upcoming road trip to Butler this season is considered one of the top Gavitt Games and Big Ten-ACC Challenge match-ups, according to Andy Katz. With the announcement of the Gavitt Games and Big Ten-ACC Challenge match-ups in the past week, Katz took a look at the top games and put together a top 10 list. The Spartans’ battle with Louisville as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge didn’t crack the list, but their road trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse to play Butler did.
Ohio StateBleacher Report

Report: 5-Star DL J.T. Tuimoloau Will Also Attempt to Play Basketball at Ohio State

One of the top football prospects in the 2021 class also plans to play basketball for Ohio State. J.T. Tuimoloau reportedly hopes to join the Buckeyes basketball program after the football season ends, according to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch. He spent time with men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann during his official visit and football coach Ryan Day is willing to make it work.
High Schoolarcadianews.com

Xavier Prep softball celebrates state championship

Xavier Prep softball finished the spring season in high spirits as they brought home the school’s first softball state championship with a 10-0 win over Red Mountain in the 6A conference. The Gators went 19-2 this season in a competitive schedule that led them all the way to state, where...
Ohio StateRealGM

Ohio State Buckeyes Wiretap

E.J. Liddell Withdraws From Draft, Will Return To Ohio State. E.J. Liddell will return to Ohio State for his junior season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. "After many conversations with my parents and coaches, I understood that returning was the best thing for me. Anyone can get signed to play in the NBA. I absolutely could have gotten a contract. But it's not about getting in the NBA, it's about staying in for the long-term," Liddell told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

5 Arkansas Valley football players to play in 8-Man All-State Game in Blackhawk

Five recently graduated football players from Arkansas Valley eight-man football programs have been selected to play in the Eight-Man All-State Game which will take place Friday at Gilpin County High School in Blackhawk. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Two of the players are from Swink in Matthew Mendoza and Mason...
Ohio StateBuffalo News

Niagara men's basketball to play nonconference game at Ohio State

The Niagara men's basketball team has another date set for a nonconference game this fall. Ohio State announced Thursday that it will host Niagara on Nov. 12 in Columbus. It is Niagara's second announced nonconference game; Xavier announced last week that it will host the Purple Eagles on Nov. 9 in its season opener at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
Kentucky Stategobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky to Play Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky is slated to take on Ohio State in this year’s CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18 at a site to be determined. UK and the Buckeyes will play following the conclusion of the UCLA-North Carolina game, which is slated for 3 p.m. ET. Kentucky was originally...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Graphing Ohio State's Recent SP+ Dominance Over Michigan, Hunter Dickinson Returns, and Notre Dame's Offensive Line Gets Endorsed

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Ohio State has consistently dominated Michigan on the football field for about the past two decades and you probably don't really need a graph to show you that the gap is only getting wider.
College Sportssportswar.com

Not really an asterisk. NC State didn't get to play last game vs Vandy.

Due to 1/2 of NCSU players tested positive for coronavirus. It was unfortunate, NC State was the only unranked team, they were playing well in CWS. Would they have beaten defending national champs Vandy? If if if, we don't know if they would have beaten Vandy just before CWS finals. NCAA recorded it as normal national championship, no asterisk.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football: How NIL deals will affect play on the field

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. Ohio State football players are getting NIL sponsorship deals...
NFLbleachernation.com

Your Friday Fields: His 50 Best Plays from Ohio State

Luis Medina is a Writer at Bleacher Nation, and you can find him on Twitter at@lcm1986. Bleacher Nation Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Bleacher Nation is a private media site, and it is not affiliated in any way with Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, or the Chicago Blackhawks. None of MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Cubs, the Bears, the Bulls, the White Sox, or the Blackhawks have endorsed, supported, directed, or participated in the creation of the content at this site, or in the creation of the site itself. It's just a media site that happens to cover MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy