Stars Shower Britney Spears With Messages of Love and Support: "[She] Deserves to Be Happy"
Celebrities are rallying around Britney Spears after her heartbreaking conservatorship court hearing on June 23. The 39-year-old pop icon appeared virtually before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, pleading to end her years-long conservatorship. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," Britney said. "If I said that enough, maybe I'd become happy . . . I'm in shock. I'm traumatized . . . I'm so angry it's insane."www.popsugar.com
