Stars Shower Britney Spears With Messages of Love and Support: "[She] Deserves to Be Happy"

For Britney Spears, Jan. 3, 2008, was the day everything went wrong. After a string of defiant acts, which included shaving her head and swinging her umbrella at a paparazzo's car, she refused to surrender her then-year-old son, Jayden, to ex-husband Kevin Federline's bodyguard amid a custody dispute over her two children. Photographers swarmed Spears' Los Angeles home after Federline's lawyer called police — snapping photos as the star was hoisted into an ambulance, wig askew, after firefighters moved in to place her on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Thirteen years later, America's queen of pop is still paying for that day — financially, physically, emotionally and psychologically.