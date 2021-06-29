Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stars Shower Britney Spears With Messages of Love and Support: "[She] Deserves to Be Happy"

By Monica Sisavat
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrities are rallying around Britney Spears after her heartbreaking conservatorship court hearing on June 23. The 39-year-old pop icon appeared virtually before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, pleading to end her years-long conservatorship. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," Britney said. "If I said that enough, maybe I'd become happy . . . I'm in shock. I'm traumatized . . . I'm so angry it's insane."

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bessemer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' conservator slams Jamie Spears' claims she blocked star's personal care, medical freedom

Britney Spears’ conservatorship team is apparently experiencing some in-house schism. On Tuesday, the pop star’s father submitted a court filing claiming his daughter’s court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, and temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, are the people pulling the strings which the singer alleges disallowed her to freely make her own decisions regarding medical and personal care choices.
Los Angeles, CAParents Magazine

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Says She's 'Only Concerned' with Star's 'Happiness' in Emotional Video

Jamie Lynn Spears is making it clear that she will always love and support her sister. Days after Britney Spears made an emotional plea to a Los Angeles judge to terminate her conservatorship, her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 30, is breaking her silence, saying that she wants nothing but happiness for her sister and that she always has and "always will" support Britney.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kevin Federline ‘Supports’ Britney Spears, Wants Her to Be ‘Healthy and Happy’ Following Bombshell Conservatorship Hearing

Supporting his ex. Kevin Federline is on Britney Spears’ side after her bombshell conservatorship hearing last week. “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy,” Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told People in a statement on Tuesday, June 29, regarding the former couple’s two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14. “And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.”
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Dr. Drew Predicts Britney Spears Will Be Released From Conservatorship: 'She Deserves a Chance' (Exclusive)

Dr. Drew Pinsky is sharing his thoughts on Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle. ET spoke with the addiction specialist on Tuesday, where he reacted to Britney's testimony in court last week, in which she requested to terminate the conservatorship she's been under for 13 years and have her "life back." He also predicted what's in store for Britney's future if she's able to legally remove herself from it.
Los Angeles, CAPress Democrat

Jamie Lynn Spears says she supported sister Britney 'long before there was a hashtag'

Jamie Lynn Spears will keep on supporting sister Britney Spears till the world ends. On Monday, the actor and singer broke her silence on the pop icon's recent remarks regarding her controversial conservatorship. While addressing a Los Angeles court last week, Britney Spears requested the termination of her "abusive" conservatorship, which has severely limited the "Toxic" artist's autonomy for the past 13 years.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Courtney Love Cover Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Courtney Love took to Instagram yesterday to share a cover of Britney Spears’ song “Lucky.” In the middle of Love’s acoustic performance, she began crying. Watch it happen below. Love was interviewed for Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino’s New Yorker article, which outlined Spears’ life under the conservatorship of her...
CelebritiesDerrick

Britney Spears' conservatorship sets the stage for disability rights showdown

For Britney Spears, Jan. 3, 2008, was the day everything went wrong. After a string of defiant acts, which included shaving her head and swinging her umbrella at a paparazzo's car, she refused to surrender her then-year-old son, Jayden, to ex-husband Kevin Federline's bodyguard amid a custody dispute over her two children. Photographers swarmed Spears' Los Angeles home after Federline's lawyer called police — snapping photos as the star was hoisted into an ambulance, wig askew, after firefighters moved in to place her on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Thirteen years later, America's queen of pop is still paying for that day — financially, physically, emotionally and psychologically.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like ‘Such a Dad’

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she’s touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they’re both leaning up against a tree along a path … posing and looking cute together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy