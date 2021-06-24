Everton 2020-21 Season Report Cards: Marcel Brands
We continue our review of the past Everton season, in which each department will be recapped and rated. Next up: the Director of Football, Marcel Brands. Ridding the bloated Everton squad of some of it’s highest-earning, lowest-contributing names was always going to be a Sisyphean and thankless task. Evidently Marcel Brands decided he didn’t mind the challenge because not only did he last three years with the Toffees, he signed a new contract to stay with the Blues for another three years.royalbluemersey.sbnation.com
