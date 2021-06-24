Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Everton 2020-21 Season Report Cards: Marcel Brands

By Calvin
SB Nation
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our review of the past Everton season, in which each department will be recapped and rated. Next up: the Director of Football, Marcel Brands. Ridding the bloated Everton squad of some of it’s highest-earning, lowest-contributing names was always going to be a Sisyphean and thankless task. Evidently Marcel Brands decided he didn’t mind the challenge because not only did he last three years with the Toffees, he signed a new contract to stay with the Blues for another three years.

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yannick Bolasie
Person
Robin Olsen
Person
Moise Kean
Person
Kieran Dowell
Person
Theo Walcott
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Luke Garbutt
Person
Morgan Schneiderlin
Person
Jonjoe Kenny
Person
Cenk Tosun
Person
Marcel Brands
Person
Oumar Niasse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris St Germain#Sisyphean#Italian#Turkish#French#Academy#Swedish#Dutchman#Club Psv Eindhoven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Everton reportedly told to pay £21 million for Philippe Coutinho

Everton will have to pay £21 million if they want to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo. Rafa Benitez has instructed the Toffees owners to bring the 29-year-old playmaker back to Merseyside from Camp Nou this summer, according to a report from Spain.
Premier League90min.com

Rafa Benitez recommends Kalidou Koulibaly as Everton transfer target

Exclusive - Everton manager Rafa Benitez has asked the club's hierarchy to reunite him with Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. It was Benitez who signed Koulibaly for Napoli in 2014 and the pair worked together for one season before the boss headed for Real Madrid, after which Koulibaly established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the game.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Everton ‘friendly’ gives hints of Benitez tactics

Everton played a short match against Accrington Stanley this weekend and it gave us some hints as to how Rafa Benitez might choose to line up on opening day against Southampton. The behind-closed-doors match was just a little warm-up game and so obviously we can’t read too much into it...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton's new boss Rafa Benitez 'to target Allan Saint-Maximin from former club Newcastle in £50m move' if Carlo Ancelotti causes more Goodison Park heartache by swooping for Richarlison

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly targeting Allan Saint-Maximin from former club Newcastle in a £50 million deal if his predecessor at Goodison Park; Carlo Ancelotti swoops for Richarlison. The former Liverpool manager's controversial appointment caused uproar within the blue half of Merseyside. And according to The Mirror, Benitez would...
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Rafael Benitez urges Everton to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is keen on a reunion with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, 90min reports. The Toffees currently have four senior centre-backs in Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina. However, there are doubts over Mina’s future, and Benitez has identified Koulibaly as the top...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Everton Nunes deal hinging on Benitez approval

A prospective deal to take Brazilian midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon to Everton is waiting on Rafa Benitez giving it a green light before the deal can be done. This would seem an obvious fact of course, however there are situations in which a club can sign a player without the manager’s full approval. This has probably happened at Everton in the recent past as well.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Koulibaly back on Everton transfer agenda

The transfer rumours are getting more crazy by the minute with Khalidou Koulibaly now apparently back under consideration by Everton. The Napoli centre-back was supposedly a key target of Carlo Ancelotti (along with a lot of other defenders) before he walked out on Everton to return to Real Madrid. Now...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester transfers: are Everton really interested in Ayoze Perez?

Foxes of Leicester discusses Leicester City transfer talk now, as we ponder and examine whether Everton are actually interested in Ayoze Perez. To begin with, and with all due respect to Ayoze Perez, I must outline my personal stance as a Foxes fan and football writer that I believe selling the Spaniard is the best move for him and the club at this point in time.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton want Lenglet to replace Yerry Mina - report

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has reportedly emerged as a target for Premier League side Everton following the arrival of Rafa Benitez as manager. According to Sport, Benitez is hoping to reinforce the backline this summer and wants the France international to “assume the role of leader of the defense.”. Apparently...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Pickford heroic but England lose to Italy in penalty shootout

It was heartbreak in the end for England, Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the Three Lions lost in the penalty shootout to Italy who had to come from behind to win. England got off to a flying start scoring the quickest goal in European Championship Final history, going ahead...
SocietySB Nation

The racism aimed at Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford was not a surprise

England lost a major tournament game on penalties, and the three players who missed, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, were subject to racial abuse on social media and elsewhere. Rashford had a mural defaced, and having taken the government to task for not providing school meals to children during a pandemic, found himself mocked by Natalie Elphicke, a Member of Parliament for the governing Conservative Party, who essentially said he should have “stuck to sports.” Not to fear, though: the racists have been taken to task by Boris Johnson, who earlier said fans had the right to boo players who took the knee, and Priti Patel, the home secretary who would deport a football if it came from abroad. In the end, it was the same old England—to an extent.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Reveal Pre-Season Plans For 2020/21 Campaign

Manchester City will assess the potential of a few of their rising youth talents during their 2021/2022 pre-season tour. After a disappointing end to last season which saw Manchester City fall short against Chelsea in the Champions League final, pre-season is as crucial as ever as they look to compete on all four fronts after claiming the league title from Liverpool.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Granit Xhaka Roma transfer rumor update

It’s been common knowledge for a while that Granit Xhaka is likely headed to Roma this summer. New Roma manager Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Xhaka in the past, and Xhaka has returned the compliment to the veteran coach. Xhaka said, “Arsenal know what I want to do...it is...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund reportedly interested in signing Marcel Sabitzer

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Marcel Sabitzer, who is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer. With his contract set to expire at the end of the upcoming season and an extension unlikely, Marcel Sabitzer is likely to leave RB Leipzig this summer. The midfielder has a release clause of around 50 million euros in his contract, but the Saxony based club are ready to sell him for a cut-price fee in the region of 20 million euros. And SportBILD claim that Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy