Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 AM MST At 1059 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Freeman, or 28 miles southeast of Gila Bend, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Freeman. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 158.