Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, West Pinal County by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 AM MST At 1059 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Freeman, or 28 miles southeast of Gila Bend, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include Freeman. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 158.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Gila Bend, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Az Interstate 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy