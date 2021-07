What’s it like to go inside the mind of one of America’s most notorious killers? “Disturbing,” says former Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm, whose own uncle was murdered when he was a teenager and has long tried to understand what makes people kill. “It really had a haunting effect in my family,” she says of her uncle’s death, while admitting that she finds the “serial killer’s mind fascinating,” which is why she agreed to host and produce the new true-crime podcast Killer’s Vault.