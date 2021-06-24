Loona shares fiery trailer for '[&]' EP

June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Loona is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a trailer Thursday for their forthcoming mini album, [&].

The teaser shows the members of Loona alongside fire, water and other natural elements.

[&] will feature the title track "PTT (Paint the Town)" and six other songs, "&," "Wow," "Be Honest," "Dance On My Own," "A Different Night" and "U R."

Loona will release [&] on June 28. The EP is the group's first release since [12:00], released in October.

Loona released a new concept photo for the EP on Wednesday that shows the members wearing all-white outfits while posing amid bouquets of flowers.

Loona consists of Heejin, Hyunjin, Haseul, Yeojin, Vivi, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu Go Won and Olivia Hye. The group made its official debut in 2018.