BANGOR, Maine: A Greenbush man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. According to court records, on multiple dates at the end of January 2021, David Phillips, 30, was seen on video purchasing ammunition at a gun and ammunition store in Maine. These purchases were confirmed on Phillips’ debit card. The ammunition he purchased was not manufactured in the state of Maine. He was prohibited from possessing ammunition under federal law because he had previously been convicted in Connecticut state court of Violation of a Protective Order, a crime that was punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year.