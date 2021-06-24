Cancel
Public Safety

Dotson Sentenced for Dealing Firearms Without License

STL.News
STL.News
 19 days ago
ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) A Dickenson County, Virginia man, who illegally sold firearms without a license was sentenced last week to six months in federal prison. Tommy Roger Dotson, 65, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of willfully engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license. As part of his plea, Dotson relinquished 59 seized firearms and more than $13,000 in cash.

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable.

 https://stl.news
State
Virginia State
#Federal Firearms License#Attorneys#Prison#Atf#Ffl#Explosives#The Virginia State Police
