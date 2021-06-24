Cancel
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Fire Department reminds residents to maintain lawns

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse Fire Department reminded city residents on Thursday that they need to maintain their lawns or face a fine. “Adopted from Wisconsin Statute and per municipal code 30-4, it is the responsibility of every owner, possessor or occupier of land within the City, or of every person having charge of any such lands, to cut all noxious weeds, grass or other growth detrimental to the health and safety of city residents,” said a statement from the department.

