‘The Last Drive-In’ renewed for fourth season

In a surprising move, Amazon has renewed Good Omens for a second season. The move is surprising because the first season was billed as a miniseries adapting the one Good Omens novel, co-written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Despite Amazon hinting at a desire to extend the series previously, it still comes as a bit of a shock since the first season covered the novel's entirety. The second season will have to develop a new story for its angelic and demonic duo. David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) will return to play the demon Crowley. Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex, Quiz) returns as the angel Aziraphale. While it may have an original story, Good Omens' second season won't venture too far from the original's themes as it once again sees Crowley and Aziraphale teaming up to save humanity from the apocalypse.