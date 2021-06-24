Cancel
TV Series

‘The Last Drive-In’ renewed for fourth season

By Nathaniel Muir
aiptcomics
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs has been renewed for a fourth season to air in 2022 and additional specials to be announced that will premiere later this year. Earlier this month the show concluded its third and strongest season to date, with new episodes trending in the Top 10 nationally on Twitter every Friday night.

