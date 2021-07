Travel restrictions and concerns about contracting COVID-19 made camping and hiking more attractive than ever in 2020. Millions of people around the country went camping for the first time last year, and it seems like that trend is continuing this summer, even as pandemic restrictions are ending. An influx of new and inexperienced visitors presents challenges and opportunities for campground hosts, park rangers and surrounding communities. We dig into those challenges and opportunities with Zach Urness, outdoors editor for the Statesman Journal. We’ll also hear from Jason Wagoner, an Oregon park ranger at Silver Falls State Park and Renee Tkach, a project manager for Friends of the Columbia River Gorge.