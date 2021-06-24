Cancel
Celebrities

Samuel L. Jackson, Liv Ullmann, Elaine May, Danny Glover to Receive Oscars at 2022 Governors Awards

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that its Board of Governors voted to present the annual Honorary Awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be given to Danny Glover. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 12th annual Governors Awards on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.

IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike.

