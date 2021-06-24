Samuel L. Jackson, Liv Ullmann, Elaine May, Danny Glover to Receive Oscars at 2022 Governors Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that its Board of Governors voted to present the annual Honorary Awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be given to Danny Glover. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 12th annual Governors Awards on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.www.indiewire.com
