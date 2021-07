LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear made June the official Pride Month in Kentucky on Wednesday. He’s the first governor in the state to do so. “All Kentuckians deserve the right to fairness, respect, dignity, the right to be heard and the right to be who they are,” Gov. Beshear wrote on social media. “Today, for the first time in the history of the commonwealth, I am honored to proclaim June 2021 as Pride Month.”