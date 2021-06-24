HERE AFTER – Starring Christina Ricci, Andy Karl, Nora Arnezeder & Jackie Cruz – Screener Links Available
Starring Christina Ricci, Andy Karl, Nora Arnezeder, Jackie Cruz,. A struggling actor, Michael, dies right after a bad breakup, awakening to a singles Purgatory where he must find his soul mate in order to cross over to the other side. With limited time to find true love among other recently deceased single New Yorkers, Michael must navigate the new customs of a ghostly dating life…as if dating in New York wasn’t hard enough already. When he meets the woman of his dreams, who happens to be alive, Michael must figure out how to cheat the system to cross over with her.horrornews.net
