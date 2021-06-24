Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

HERE AFTER – Starring Christina Ricci, Andy Karl, Nora Arnezeder & Jackie Cruz – Screener Links Available

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Christina Ricci, Andy Karl, Nora Arnezeder, Jackie Cruz,. A struggling actor, Michael, dies right after a bad breakup, awakening to a singles Purgatory where he must find his soul mate in order to cross over to the other side. With limited time to find true love among other recently deceased single New Yorkers, Michael must navigate the new customs of a ghostly dating life…as if dating in New York wasn’t hard enough already. When he meets the woman of his dreams, who happens to be alive, Michael must figure out how to cheat the system to cross over with her.

horrornews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Jackie Cruz
Person
Nora Arnezeder
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screener#New Yorkers#Mpaa#Vertical Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Christina Ricci’s Matrix 4 Role Reportedly Revealed

The announced cast of The Matrix 4 clearly signals that the fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise is looking to toe the line between paying tribute to the original trilogy and setting an all-new story in motion, with several legacy players involved, but not so many that it’ll become an outright exercise in nostalgia.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Britney Spears' Court Appearance, Christina Aguilera Speaks Out About Pop Star's Struggles

Britney Spears’ televised court testimony was a watershed moment for the pop superstar and her fans that have been following the case surrounding her controversial conservatorship. Her moving testimony led many celebs in the entertainment industry to throw their support behind the embattled Spears, and that group includes former Voice coach Christina Aguilera, who was once seen as quasi-rival to Spears in the pop music sphere.
Celebritiesbransontrilakesnews.com

Demi Moore stars in Andie Swim's campaign with daughters

Demi Moore and her daughters appear in Andie Swim's summer campaign. The 58-year-old actress - who has Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tullulah, 27, with ex-husband Bruce Willis - suggested her offspring join her in the swimwear brand's 'Together' project to mark the "pivotal summer" following the coronavirus pandemic. President...
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look At The Tragic Death Of Nick And Aaron Carter's Sister

Fans are familiar with the work of Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron Carter, but not as many know that they had a sister who was a singer too. Leslie Carter inked a deal with the label DreamWorks Records in 1999 at the height of Nick's Backstreet Boys fame, per Us Weekly. Her song "Like, Wow!" was featured on the soundtrack for the original "Shrek" movie, and cracked Billboard's Top 100 chart in 2001. Leslie's music career was derailed for a litany of issues, but while she worked on getting her career off the ground she married her husband Mike Ashton, and the two had a baby girl, Alyssa Jane, in 2011, per ABC News.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to Star in Lynn Nottage's 'Clyde's' on Broadway

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on November 3. It officially opens on November 22 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Laura Dern

Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, the company said on Monday. As part of the deal, Dern and…. Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Florian Zeller’s...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Jackie Lane: Doctor Who Star Dies at 79

Crass it might sound, there are so many people passing away at this time that trying to keep track of everyone is becoming difficult. Slowing down and taking the time to realize who each person was and what they did for their respective industry however is important since each person that has passed has been important in some way. Jackie Lane is a name that Doctor Who superfans will likely know a little bit about since she did star in the show for a while before becoming a theatrical agent. While she might not have had the longest run in the history of the business she did end up representing Tom Baker, the fourth Doctor Who, and is a celebrated member of the show’s history no matter that many might need to be reminded of who she was. Show business rolls on and on with each passing year and those that aren’t seen front and center or don’t have the biggest name in the industry sometimes get pushed to the back or forgotten, but it’s fair to say that Jackie will be fondly remembered by many of those who were there to watch and enjoy her contributions to the show.
WorldBBC

Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend laid to rest in Hungary

Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor has been laid to rest in a ceremony in her native Hungary. The legendary actress, who starred in films like Lili and Moulin Rogue, became notorious for her quick-witted statements and many marriages. Ashes of the star, who died aged 99 in 2016, were taken...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Molly Shannon

Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Ordered to Series at Showtime. Showtime is moving forward with its Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon comedy. The premium cable network has handed out a series order for I Love This for You, co-created by Bayer and based on her…. HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’: TV Review. 'Enlightened' creator...
CelebritiesGrazia

We Regret To Inform You That Elizabeth Taylor Is Dead

The Sex and the City reboot - And Just Like That - has began shooting in earnest, and we're being treated to daily glimpses of the cast. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have been seen filming on the streets of Carrie's beloved Manhattan. But as we have devoured every sighting we could get, there has also been some sadness as we have come to terms with the fact that not everyone will be returning. And we're not just talking about Samantha.
Rock Musichorrornews.net

VINCENT CROWLEY – “Beyond Acheron” – album premiere

– album premiere – — “ARCHAIC CONVICTIONS”. ODIUM RECORDS proudly announces the premiere of the debut album of an underground. legend VINCENT CROWLEY “Beyond Acheron”. After 30 years of fronting Black / Death Metal underground legends ACHERON, lead vocalist Vincent Crowley put the group to the rest to pursue a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Malin Akerman wows with all-white poolside look

Malin Akerman pulled out all the stops with a skintight white outfit she wore poolside in her latest Instagram post. The Billions actress, 43, showed off her impressive physique in a figure-flattering white dress and revealed she had undergone a fat freezing cosmetic procedure. Malin looked radiant in the snapshot...
Gamblinghorrornews.net

5 Horror Movies Involving Gambling & Casinos

Ever since the first movie hit the screen, they’ve instantly become one of the most sought-after forms of entertainment. Aside form movies, gambling is also at the top of the list. So, it’s no wonder that movie makers decided to fuse these two together and make some amazing titles we all know and love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy