DETROIT - Michigan’s first Vincent van Gogh immersive exhibition is so popular, it will remain in the state two months longer than originally planned. “Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” opened on June 25th and was supposed to be in town until August 15. Due to “overwhelming demand and sell-out crowds”, according to 313Presents, the exhibition will now run through Sunday, October 3 at the TCF Center, formerly Cobo Center, in Downtown Detroit.