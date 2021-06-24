Cancel
New Federal Indictment Charges a Second Defendant

STL.News
STL.News
 19 days ago
New Federal Indictment Charges a Second Defendant for the 2015 Murder of a Woman and Her Seven-Year-Old Child During a Drug-Related Robbery. MD (STL.News) A federal grand jury has returned a second superseding indictment that adds a new defendant, Kiara Haynes, age 36, of Baltimore, charging her with two counts of using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, causing the death of Jennifer Jeffrey and her seven-year-old child. The second superseding indictment also restates the previous charges against Andre Ricardo Briscoe, a/k/a Poo, age 37, of Baltimore and Cambridge, Maryland, for conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to the drug trafficking crimes, killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The second superseding indictment was returned on June 23, 2021.

