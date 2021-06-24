Justin Timberlake, Perez Hilton and Us Weekly tweeted support for Britney Spears. But some fans will not forget the past.
On Wednesday evening, Us Weekly posted a brief tweet to its 2.1 million followers: “#FreeBritney,” the message read. The hashtag was alongside photos of fans protesting in Los Angeles, where pop star Britney Spears testified in a virtual hearing to request that her conservatorship be terminated, saying that she felt traumatized by the “abusive” legal arrangement.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0