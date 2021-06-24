Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Justin Timberlake, Perez Hilton and Us Weekly tweeted support for Britney Spears. But some fans will not forget the past.

By Emily Yahr
Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday evening, Us Weekly posted a brief tweet to its 2.1 million followers: “#FreeBritney,” the message read. The hashtag was alongside photos of fans protesting in Los Angeles, where pop star Britney Spears testified in a virtual hearing to request that her conservatorship be terminated, saying that she felt traumatized by the “abusive” legal arrangement.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Perez Hilton
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Twitter#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Megyn Kelly Says Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'There for a Reason'

Megyn Kelly has suggested that Britney Spears' conservatorship exists for a "good reason" following the pop star's testimony in court on June 23. The former Fox News host discussed Spears' court appearance in Monday's episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, in which she questioned the singer's "mental state" and asked if she should remain under the court-appointed guardianship.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like 'Such a Dad'

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she's touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they're both leaning up against a tree along a path ... posing and looking cute together.
Celebritiesclick orlando

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Elon Musk tweets Britney Spears support amid her ongoing conservatorship battle in court

Elon Musk has joined the chorus of famous people calling for an end to Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship following the singer’s latest defeat in court. Last week, Spears was dealt a major blow when a judge denied her request to remove her father as her conservator, which would have given her back control over her own finances. The move brought the ongoing situation with Spears’ father, Jamie, into the spotlight and prompted many high-profile people to speak out to support her.
CelebritiesPopculture

Iggy Azalea Shares Message of Support for Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea is joining the growing number of celebrities voicing their support for Britney Spears following her emotional testimony in her conservatorship case. After Spears spoke out in court against her conservatorship in a bombshell hearing last week, the "Fancy" singer who collaborated with Spears on the 2015 single "Pretty Girls," issued a statement on Wednesday claiming she "personally witnessed" the abusive behavior the singer described in her testimony.
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Christina Aguilera voices impassioned support for Britney Spears

Last week, Britney Spears broke her (allegedly forced) silence about the decade-plus conservatorship she’s endured, and the details alleged by the embattled pop star were astonishingly grim. In a 20-minute remote testimony to an LA judge, Spears begged for an end to her father’s traumatizing control of her finances and personal choices, alleging she has been forced to perform against her will, involuntarily medicated and even forbidden from removing an intrauterine device (IUD).
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jodi Montgomery “remains committed” to supporting Britney Spears

One of Britney Spears’ tutors, Jodi MontgomeryHe said he will not resign from his position. Montgomery’s attorney, Lauriann Wright, said in a statement on July 6 that her client “has no plans to resign” as the person’s temporary guardian as she manages Spears’ medical records and personal affairs. “She remains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy