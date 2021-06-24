71 Students Complete Early College Career Academy
SARATOGA SPRINGS —The Early College Career Academy (ECCA), a partnership program between the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES and SUNY Adirondack, held its Completion Ceremonies at the SUNY Adirondack Queensbury campus on June 10 and 11. Seventy-one students from 26 school districts were recognized in the company of family members, WSWHE BOCES and SUNY Adirondack staff and faculty, BOCES Board of Education members and honored award presenters. CDC guidelines were followed.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Comments / 0