Columbus, WI

Columbus: Michael Eisenga Sentenced for Loan Fraud

STL.News
 19 days ago
Former Mayor of Columbus, Michael Eisenga Sentenced for Loan Fraud. MADISON, WI (STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Michael Eisenga, 49, Columbus, Wisconsin, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 42 months in federal prison for loan fraud. The prison term is to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release. Eisenga pled guilty to the charge on March 25, 2021. He was also ordered to pay restitution of approximately $4,000,000. Eisenga was ordered to begin serving his sentence in July, when he will report to prison.

