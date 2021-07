Productivity is the key driver of our society’s wealth. Since 1950, our productivity has plummeted, while our rules have increased. Standards of living are doubled when productivity increases just three percent per year. When it increases by one percent per year, it takes three generations. Regrettably, the number of procedures, vertical layers, and approvals needed has increased by 350 percent in just the last 15 years, according to a study by the Boston Consulting Group. It also found that managers spend 40 percent of their time writing reports about those rules in the most complicated organizations. That is not productive.