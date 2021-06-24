Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Fire destroys boat in Cape Coral

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A fire completely destroyed a boat in Cape Coral Thursday on Skylark Court.

The owners were inside the boat when the fire sparked, but no one was hurt. They said they had to jump from the boat and into the canal to get away.

The owners of the boat confirmed $20-30,000 worth of damages were done during the fire.

“The boat was actually floating in the middle of the canal, it was bobbing back and forth, hitting dock to dock,” said Cape Coral resident Mike Sowimski. Neighbors said they could see flames and thick smoke billowing through the area.

Fire crews estimated the damage from the fire to be around $20-30,000.

The Cape Coral Fire Department has not confirmed any additional information about what caused the fire.

