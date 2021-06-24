Incorta nabs $120M to power business data analytics

“When things get so big, I don’t trust them at all. You want some control. You’ve got to keep it small.” – Peter Gabriel, “D.I.Y.”. It’s the David vs. Goliath principle. Sure, a giant can stomp and inflict seismic change, but if you need a smart, efficient answer for handling a new change or requirement, David can run circles around the behemoth, trying new approaches and adapting on the fly to in-the-moment data for needed adjustments.