Incorta nabs $120M to power business data analytics

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncorta, an analytics platform designed to speed up data ingestion, this week announced it has raised $120 million in funding contributed by Prysm Capital, with participation from National Grid Ventures, GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Sorenson Capital, Telstra Ventures, Ron Wohl, and Silicon Valley Bank (in the form of a credit facility). CEO Scott Jones says the capital, which brings Incorta’s total raised to $195 million, will be used to expand go-to-market operations and meet demand for Incorta’s analytics products.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

