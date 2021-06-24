Rosewood celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Kids Day at the Ranch’

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- The popular fishing derby was the kickoff event at the 2021 Sulphur Day celebration Saturday. Signup began at 8 a.m. and the derby continued until 10 a.m. A sudden downpour accompanied by pretty high winds occurred just about starting time and a few of the early arrivals got soaked. However, when the storm moved on through and the clouds cleared, young fishermen went to work in earnest. Fishing was slow at the outset with very few getting even a bite. Several were heard to comment, "They said they stocked 300 fish in here. You'd think someone would be getting a bite!"