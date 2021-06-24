Rosewood celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Kids Day at the Ranch’
Story by: Michael Dawes, Director of PR, Rosewood Services. “Kids Day at the Ranch” was always sure as summertime at Rosewood Services. Like the heat from the sun marking the season, you could count on Kids Day to come around every June. That magical day when children of Rosewood employees and siblings of Rosewood’s children equine therapy riders got to experience ranch life. But the event took a hiatus last year, due to challenges surrounding the pandemic. In 2021, however, “Kids Day at the Ranch” was BACK!greatbendpost.com
