Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Rosewood celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘Kids Day at the Ranch’

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Story by: Michael Dawes, Director of PR, Rosewood Services. “Kids Day at the Ranch” was always sure as summertime at Rosewood Services. Like the heat from the sun marking the season, you could count on Kids Day to come around every June. That magical day when children of Rosewood employees and siblings of Rosewood’s children equine therapy riders got to experience ranch life. But the event took a hiatus last year, due to challenges surrounding the pandemic. In 2021, however, “Kids Day at the Ranch” was BACK!

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Volunteers#Riding Horses#Horse Riding#Pr#Rosewood Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

Museum Celebrates 10-year Christening Anniversary with All-Day Fun for Everyone

WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes - 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. The National Museum of the Great Lakes will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the re-christening of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship this Thursday, July 1st with a day of history, specials and after-hour activities. In honor of the late Ding Schoonmaker, the grandson of the vessel’s namesake instrumental in the boat’s restoration, the museum will celebrate “Ding Schoonmaker Day” from 10 - 4 p.m. by offering FREE admission to the museum vessels with the purchase of museum-only admission. Then, individuals can come onboard the 617-foot James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship after hours for History Happy Hour: Sailor Stories—an interactive experience with drinks and docent-led history stations featuring breathtaking views of downtown Toledo and the Maumee River from 5-7:30 p.m.
Kidstribuneledgernews.com

Free Healthy Kids Day event offers activities to celebrate kids being kids

Jul. 10—Following a year of social distancing, virtual school, mask wearing and endless hours of screen time, the YMCA of Western North Carolina is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day Saturday, July 17 to help kids be kids. The free event at Patton Park will feature activities such as games,...
RestaurantsDaily News Of Newburyport

Beachcoma staff surprise owners for 10th anniversary

PLUM ISLAND — Staff members surprised Plum Island Beachcoma owners Cathy and Gregg Pugh with a party Saturday in honor of the restaurant’s 10th anniversary this month. The couple thought they were preparing food for a birthday celebration for a bartender’s family members. As it turns out, though, they were catering food for their own party, which the restaurant’s roughly 25 staff members have been planning for weeks.
Benton City, WAyaktrinews.com

Benton City celebrates Independence Day with kid’s parade

BENTON CITY, Wash. — This Independence Day is more festive than normal, and Benton City kicked off the weekend’s celebration with a Kid’s Parade. Benton City Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Director Dakota Renz is excited to see the event’s success. “We have our annual kid’s parade, which was just fantastic. Nearly two hundred kids turned out this year,” Renz said.
Stevenson Ranch, CAscvnews.com

Stevenson Ranch Resident Celebrates 100 Years

With a slice of ice cream cake and surrounded by family, Stevenson Ranch resident Madeleine Westcott celebrated her 100th birthday this week. A lover of ice cream, singing and animals, Westcott was described by her family as a woman who would give the shirt off her back for anyone and everyone.
Dragoon, AZmyheraldreview.com

Celebrating garlic at Triangle T Guest Ranch

DRAGOON — The historic Triangle T Guest Ranch in Dragoon hosts a two-day celebration of local garlic growers. Set against the spectacular rock formations of the Little Dragoon Mountains, the event features dozens of vendors offering fresh homegrown produce and artisan products. Visitors are invited to come enjoy the beautiful...
Sulphur Springs, AReagleobserver.com

Kids fishing derby kicks off 2021 Sulphur Day celebration

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- The popular fishing derby was the kickoff event at the 2021 Sulphur Day celebration Saturday. Signup began at 8 a.m. and the derby continued until 10 a.m. A sudden downpour accompanied by pretty high winds occurred just about starting time and a few of the early arrivals got soaked. However, when the storm moved on through and the clouds cleared, young fishermen went to work in earnest. Fishing was slow at the outset with very few getting even a bite. Several were heard to comment, "They said they stocked 300 fish in here. You'd think someone would be getting a bite!"
Antonio Villaraigosalapca.org

10th Anniversary Pobladores Awards Gala Dinner Co-chairs Announced

LA Plaza is thrilled to announce the co-chairs of our 10th Anniversary Pobladores Awards Gala, recognizing the 23 founders who made our museum and cultural center a reality. Dinner co-chairs for this prestigious event are Former LA County Supervisor Gloria Molina; Antonia Hernandez, President/CEO of the California Community Foundation; Miguel Santana, President/CEO of the Weingart Foundation; and former LA City Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.
Drinkssarabozich.com

Flavor your summer with HOLLA Spirits | GIVEAWAY

Check out this new giveaway with HOLLA Spirits. Amp up the fun at your next pool or beach party with any of the great flavors from HOLLA Spirits. With 13 flavored vodka to choose from, there is something for everyone. Summer screams for bright, citrus flavors, and Thirsty, Orange Ya?...
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Appreciation Month: Volunteers – Laura Straub

Each month, Eagle Radio in Great Bend will recognize groups or individuals that make a big impact on our community. This Appreciation Month is highlighting volunteers. Laura Straub lived on the edge of the Great Bend city limits as a child and her family had all sorts of livestock on their 1.5 acres of land. Straub was an active member of 4-H for 11 years while growing up. Her grandfather, a sheep farmer from Hodgeman County, gave Laura her first sheep for competition. Volunteering was something she grew up with being part of 4-H but was never given much thought as a child.
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Ranch Day Saturday to bring chuck wagons to the National Ranching Heritage Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:. Two chuck wagons with beans cooking over an open fire pit and an author unveiling her new chuck wagon cookbook will greet visitors Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University.
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Money donated to place veterans' names on Barton County Memorial

The Barton County Commission received an update Monday morning on a veterans’ memorial stone that will eventually be placed at the Golden Belt Memorial Park north of Great Bend. Three stones have already been placed at the cemetery. Each stone contains room for more than 500 engraved lines. Names are currently being collected for a fourth stone. Diana Watson, the County’s Administrative Secretary, told Commissioners how the process is going.
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

🎧Mural is taking flight in downtown Great Bend

Connecticut graffiti artist Ryan Christenson, known as ARCY, travels eight months of the year creating public art. Through many partnerships and private donors, the Barton Arts Movement organization brought ARCY to Great Bend to spray paint a large mural on the east wall of the building at the Forest and Williams intersection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy